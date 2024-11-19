Sustainability LIVE London – Daniel Schmid, SAP Keynote

Sustainability is not just a strategic imperative—it’s a cornerstone of modern business.

At Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, Daniel Schmid, Chief Sustainability Officer of SAP, captivated attendees with his insights on embedding sustainability into core business practices and leveraging innovation to drive impactful change.

Why sustainability is a strategic priority

Daniel begins by highlighting the growing significance of sustainability as a core business issue. Referencing data from the London Stock Exchange, he notes that nearly half of the top 100 listed companies have had to adjust their reports due to sustainability demands, particularly with scope three emissions.

He emphasises the importance of accurate and trustworthy data, stating, "It's about building trust in data because that enables you to fulfil the reporting."

Explaining how sustainability influences SAP’s approach, Daniel identifies key stakeholders – employees, customers, and investors – who expect sustainability to be integral to the company’s operations.

SAP employees, for example, have expressed a 93% preference for serious sustainability initiatives. Similarly, customers rely on SAP's digital solutions to manage sustainability metrics, enabling connected decision-making in real time.

Investors, too, have increased their focus on sustainability. Daniel shares that the proportion of socially responsible investments in SAP rose from 5.6% a decade ago to 40% today.