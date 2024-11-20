How ClimateTech Digital Empowers Climate Innovators
Now is the time where the intersection of technology and sustainability is more crucial than ever.
With a growing emphasis on the importance of this partnership, ClimateTech Digital — the newest addition to BizClik's Sustainability portfolio — is a vital resource for the leaders driving change in this space.
Launched at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit on 10 September, ClimateTech Digital is dedicated to connecting key players in the climate technology sector, serving as a vital platform supporting those who drive transformative change in this critical area.
The mission is clear: to facilitate meaningful conversations, share innovative ideas and harness the collective power of top executives to foster a sustainable future.
ClimateTech Digital's website features daily engaging content that spans the entire spectrum of climate technology, covering topics such as carbon capture, sustainable technology, AI, policy and regulation, among others.
Its magazine, set for release soon, will deliver innovative insights and resources tailored for leaders in the climate technology sector.
“We’re excited to introduce ClimateTech Digital, a platform to empower the leaders at the forefront of climate innovation,” says Steven Downes, Editor-in-Chief of Sustainability Magazine.
“It is a fantastic addition to our growing portfolio of Sustainability-driven magazines and events. Our mission is to provide the insights, connections and resources necessary to drive impactful change.”
What are the core sections of ClimateTech Digital?
ClimateTech Digital can be broken down into eight key areas.
- Climate technology
- Carbon capture
- ESG reporting
- Circular economy
- Tech & AI
- Sustainability
- Policy & regulation
- Infrastructure
ClimateTech Digital serves as a key resource for the latest advancements in these core themes, offering industry leaders access to valuable and in-depth content that examines the convergence of climate technology and business practices.
Become a part of the ClimateTech Digital community today to stay updated on the continually evolving landscape of climate technology.
You can hear more from ClimateTech Digital by signing up for its newsletter.
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Malta | 20 February
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March
- Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Sustainability | 5-6 March
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Procurement LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE: London Climate Action Week | 25 June
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September
- The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November
Make sure you check out the latest industry news and insights at ClimateTech Digital and be part of the conversation at our global conference series, Sustainability LIVE.
Discover all our upcoming events and secure your tickets today. Subscribe to the ClimateTech Digital newsletter.
ClimateTech Digital is a BizClik brand