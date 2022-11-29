Video
Sustainability

Accenture’s Nedra Dickson: The accidental supply chain diver

By Sean Ashcroft
November 29, 2022
Since falling into a procurement career via technical support, Nedra Dickson has gone on to become a world figure in promoting supply chain diversity

As an organisation, Accenture seeks to help build supply chains that are more inclusive and sustainable. It does so by encouraging a mindset of responsible buying, with the ultimate goal being to generate long-term value for its clients, supplier partners and communities.

Both within and outside of Accenture, one person above all others has taken on the mantle of driving performance and values around a diverse, inclusive supply chain. 

She is Nedra Dickson. A Managing Director at Accenture, Dickson leads its global supplier inclusion and sustainability programmes across 21 countries, and is also responsible for procurement operations across 30 countries in Europe. Her deep expertise in procurement transformation and supplier relationship management has seen her manage an estimated US$2bn in labour spend.

 

AccentureNedra Dickson
