Lumen Technologies: Sustainable Practices Enhanced by Tech

By Georgia Wilson
September 30, 2022
Annette Murphy discusses the company's approach to sustainability and use of technology

Annette Murphy, Regional President of EMEA and APAC at Lumen Technologies, discusses the company’s approach to sustainability and use of technology discusses the company’s approach to sustainability, the company’s plans for the next 12 to 18 months and its partnerships with VMware, SAP, IBM and HPE.

