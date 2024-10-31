Ark: The Data Centre Industry’s Sustainability Imperative

Data centres are the backbone of our digital infrastructure, processing and storing the vast amounts of data that fuel our modern lives. However, as our reliance on digital services grows exponentially, so does the environmental footprint of these data powerhouses. As a result, the data centre industry now faces a critical challenge: how to meet the rocketing demand for data services while minimising its impact on the planet.

Ark Data Centres has been at the forefront of addressing this challenge since its inception in 2005. At the helm of Ark’s sustainability efforts is Pip Squire – today the company’s Head of Sustainability – whose journey with the company spans over two decades.

“My history with Ark Data Centres goes back to before Ark was Ark in 1999,” he says. “So through our evolutionary journey over the last 20-odd years I have been Engineering & Projects Director, Design & Build Director, Head of Design, Energy & Innovation, Head of Energy & Sustainability – a finger in just about every pie.”

This wealth of experience has positioned Pip uniquely to lead Ark’s sustainability initiatives. “We've always had sustainability at the heart of what we do,” he says, “and that started out in the early days with a real focus on energy efficiency.