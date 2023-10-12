Sustainability LIVE London brought together a variety of industry professionals from supply chain professionals to digital transformation experts, and some of the leading names in the technology sector showed their faces. One of them was Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Tobias Kederer, the company’s EMEA Head of Sustainability & Migrations/Modernisation for the company came to address the role of cloud in building a sustainable digital business.

Before explaining how cloud ties into sustainability, Kederer takes the audience through AWS’ journey and provides a market snapshot, addressing the trends that drive more responsible commercial practices.

To explain why Amazon is an organisation to listen to for sustainability insight, Kederer explains some of the achievements of the company over the years and its approach to becoming a climate advocate.

“Amazon is truly a leader in sustainability and fighting the climate crisis. We co-founded the climate pledge that you may be aware of. It’s a US$2bn fund that over 400 organisations have joined now in collaboration,” says Kederer.

“The objective of the climate pledge is to bring the Paris Agreement forward by 10 years. So, by 2040. We’re constantly playing with how we reduce or even eliminate packaging.”

The company has seen major success in some of the most recent trends as well, of which Kederer notes the partnership that Amazon has with Rivian Automotive to adopt electric vehicles (EVs) and transform its fleet to zero emissions.

Delivery sustainability transformation through AWS Cloud

As a keen partner in cloud for digital transformation, AWS is also serving as a critical collaborator in sustainability and delivering its AWS Cloud to support business for three main impacts.

Migration

Transferring digital assets to AWS Cloud is the first step in organisations leveraging its services to reduce their climate impact. By reducing the need for on-premises data storage, company’s leave their requirements in the hands of AWS, which handles the decarbonisation aspect through its own data centres.

While Kederer explains that a company’s IT footprint is one of the smaller measures of sustainable impact, migrating to the cloud is a simple way to alleviate that footprint to a cloud that is four times more efficient than competitor data centres.

Optimise

Once the data migration is completed, AWS can be leveraged to reduce the impact of workloads by detecting trends and patterns in data and simplifying and predicting business outcomes.

Transform

“Because of massive scalability, we can also perform tasks and run jobs, and compute functions, closer to 90% lower carbon footprint,” says Kederer. “Think of migration as just the first step in getting into the cloud, and that [becomes] the foundation. Then you use that to really innovate.”

This is one of the benefits presented to companies following the migration of services to AWS Cloud and the ability to leverage more efficient data solutions.

One of the key takeaways to watch back is the idea of ‘Think Big, Start Small, then Accelerate’, which is covered in the session by Kederer.

“I want you to focus on one specific use case or problem that you're trying to solve,” says Kederer.

“Start small. It may be just on the transportation side of the house. It may be just one building or one floor that you're trying to get more energy efficient. It may be just working with the top 10 suppliers that you have to understand their emissions. Pick that use case, try it out. Fail, do it again.”

