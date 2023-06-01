Video
Sustainability

Building Africa’s largest digital infrastructure

By Lucy Buchholz
June 01, 2023
undefined mins
Wale Ajisebutu, CEO of 21st Century Technologies Limited, uses state-of-the-art infrastructure to offer world-class services to the people of Africa

21st Century Technologies Limited is a 25-year-old, mission-critical digital infrastructure and technology platform company with the singular aim of delivering robust infrastructure and skills to support a new Africa – where technology, science and engineering are the drivers of transformation.

The business was built from the clear vision of creating state-of-the-art infrastructure in Nigeria while offering world-class services to customers in support of critical industry problems through motivated talents and skilled workforces.

Now, as a leader in data centres, towers, power, technology platforms, and payment solutions, the business delivers reliable and secure services, with sustainability at the heart of everything it does. To do so, 21st Century Technologies strives to achieve five critical elements: infrastructure, customers, people, partnership and sustainability. 

With Wale Ajisebutu, Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and CEO of 21st Century Technologies, we discover the amazing work being done to build Africa’s largest digital infrastructure.

Our Partners
Siemens Energy
View profile
Schneider Electric
View profile
21st Century Technologies LimitedWale Ajisebutu
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

Meta EMEA: Connecting communities through supplier diversity

Krystle Sands, head of supplier diversity for the EMEA region on Meta's international mission to foster opportunities for diverse-owned companies

#Krystle Sands#Meta
Sustainability

AMH’s Philip Irby on AI Use in the Home

Sustainability

YBS: Making Customers Central to Digital Transformation

Sustainability

Ajit Kolhe from AWS on Sustainability & Automotive Solutions