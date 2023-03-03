Embedding sustainable procurement at G4S

Search on the term ‘G4S personnel’ in Google images and the result is startling: screen upon screen of vigilant security staff clad in armoured clothing, and many of whom are armed. They are protecting everything from gas and oil plants in troubled regions to cash-in-transit vans transporting banknotes and coins.

These are the frontline staff of G4S, the multinational company that specialises in manned security services.

Asked who inspires him, Jon Willescroft – Chief Procurement Officer at G4S – doesn’t even pause.

“We've got half a million people globally on the front line, and every day those men and women pull on their uniform they’re putting themselves at risk,” he says.

“They define our business, by putting themselves in harm’s way to deliver services. It's impossible not to be inspired by these people who have the toughest jobs.”