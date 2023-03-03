Video
Sustainability

Embedding sustainable procurement at G4S

By Sean Ashcroft
March 03, 2023
undefined mins
As CPO of the world’s largest security company G4S, Jonathan Willescroft is the man whose job it is to give the business what it needs, not wants

 Search on the term ‘G4S personnel’ in Google images and the result is startling: screen upon screen of vigilant security staff clad in armoured clothing, and many of whom are armed. They are protecting everything from gas and oil plants in troubled regions to cash-in-transit vans transporting banknotes and coins.

These are the frontline staff of G4S, the multinational company that specialises in manned security services.

Asked who inspires him, Jon Willescroft – Chief Procurement Officer at G4S – doesn’t even pause.

“We've got half a million people globally on the front line, and every day those men and women pull on their uniform they’re putting themselves at risk,” he says.

“They define our business, by putting themselves in harm’s way to deliver services. It's impossible not to be inspired by these people who have the toughest jobs.”

Our Partners
Radiocoms
View profile
LeasePlan
View profile
Page Executive
View profile
G4SJon Willescroft
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

AMH’s Philip Irby on AI Use in the Home

AMH rents homes & builds them. Chief Technology Officer Philip Irby discusses AI & building a resident experience-focused platform

#AMH#Philip Irby
Sustainability

YBS: Making Customers Central to Digital Transformation

Sustainability

Ajit Kolhe from AWS on Sustainability & Automotive Solutions

Supply Chain Sustainability

N-SIDE Suite is a Game Changer in Clinical Supply Chain