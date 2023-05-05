Video
Supply Chain Sustainability

Establish amazing customer experience as a competitive edge

By Ilkhan Ozsevim
May 05, 2023
undefined mins
Henkel’s customer centric Supply Chain (SC) transformation programme is nothing short of remarkable, Bjoern Kirchner shows us how they did it

Bjoern Neal Kirchner is the Global head of supply chain for adhesive technologies at Henkel.

He is an experienced economist who has studied in both Munich and London. After completing his studies, he opted to travel  to China where he was awarded a scholarship to study the Chinese language and immerse himself in the country's culture. It was during this time that he began his career in logistics, as he sought to better understand China's supply chain landscape. He secured a position at a logistics company, where he became captivated by the real-world challenges faced by businesses and their employees. From there, he continued to grow within the supply chain industry, holding various positions in different locations, including China, Hong Kong, Switzerland and Germany.

He has since gained a wealth of knowledge and experience that has enabled him to take on leadership roles, such as his current position as Head of Global Supply Chain at Henkel, where he is responsible for driving transformational change.

Kirchner was instrumental in driving Henkel’s customer centric Supply Chain (SC) transformation programme.

Our Partners
FourKites, Inc
View profile
Bluecrux
View profile
Flo Goup
View profile
CAMELOT Management Consultants
View profile
Bensberg
View profile
Bjoern Neal KirchnerHenkel
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

AMH’s Philip Irby on AI Use in the Home

AMH rents homes & builds them. Chief Technology Officer Philip Irby discusses AI & building a resident experience-focused platform

#AMH#Philip Irby
Sustainability

YBS: Making Customers Central to Digital Transformation

Sustainability

Ajit Kolhe from AWS on Sustainability & Automotive Solutions

Supply Chain Sustainability

N-SIDE Suite is a Game Changer in Clinical Supply Chain