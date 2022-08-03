EvoBits IT:Turnkey IT Solutions in a powerful boutique model

EvoBits IT began as a software development company in 2014, which was their primary focus for the first few years. “But after that we started branching out into hosting, due to the emerging demand from our existing clients,” says Silviu Catalin Balaci, its Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

“That's when we built the first data centre and then very quickly built the second.”

Exhibiting further acumen for the exploitation of the environment, he says: “Initially they were purposely built for a particular project, but since then we started trying to attack the hosting services aspect. We already had an established infrastructure and then developed into a hosting provider – mainly B2B – which is our target audience. But we also have the software department, and, instead of merely working for other clients, we are now trying to shift focus and develop different types of SaaS and offer those as a product.”

Balaci says that, being a small company, “the positions here are generally like an octopus with many tentacles, and we have several simultaneous functions so our titles alone don't really capture what we actually do”.

EvoBits IT is looking to expand both its DC operations as well as its marketing campaigns and turnkey IT solutions.