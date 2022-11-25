From cost to profit: a new perspective on sustainability

Across its rapidly expanding infrastructure network, Green prioritises the highest ESG standards while providing a complete ecosystem for its clients, facilitating a quick digital transformation and journey to the cloud.

What’s more, recently, Green was awarded the status of ISG’s Best in Class Switzerland Data Centre Leader for the third year in a row.

This Swiss data centre leader is rapidly expanding, going from a single site, to a multi-site, multi-campus company in just a few years. And it plans to become pan-European in the very near future.

All of this, while implementing sustainability standards as the cornerstone of its architecture.

Green’s monumental success demonstrates that sustainability doesn’t have to be a ‘necessary expense’ or a roadblock to growth for data centres; in fact, it can be their differentiator.

We spoke to Ashley Davis, Executive Board Member, and Roger Sueess, CEO, about Green’s sustainability roadmap, its thriving partner ecosystem, and how ESG is implemented within Green’s “DNA”.