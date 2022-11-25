Video
Sustainability

From cost to profit: a new perspective on sustainability

By Josephine Walbank
November 25, 2022
undefined mins
As data centre sustainability transitions from an added cost to an MO, Green demonstrates how ESG can actually offer an invaluable market differentiator

Across its rapidly expanding infrastructure network, Green prioritises the highest ESG standards while providing a complete ecosystem for its clients, facilitating a quick digital transformation and journey to the cloud. 

What’s more, recently, Green was awarded the status of ISG’s Best in Class Switzerland Data Centre Leader for the third year in a row. 

This Swiss data centre leader is rapidly expanding, going from a single site, to a multi-site, multi-campus company in just a few years. And it plans to become pan-European in the very near future. 

All of this, while implementing sustainability standards as the cornerstone of its architecture. 

Green’s monumental success demonstrates that sustainability doesn’t have to be a ‘necessary expense’ or a roadblock to growth for data centres; in fact, it can be their differentiator. 

We spoke to Ashley Davis, Executive Board Member, and Roger Sueess, CEO, about Green’s sustainability roadmap, its thriving partner ecosystem, and how ESG is implemented within Green’s “DNA”. 

 

Our Partners
MBAP
View profile
Huawei
View profile
PBP
View profile
Avesco
View profile
SustainabilityESGsustainable data centresGreen
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

AMH’s Philip Irby on AI Use in the Home

AMH rents homes & builds them. Chief Technology Officer Philip Irby discusses AI & building a resident experience-focused platform

#AMH#Philip Irby
Sustainability

YBS: Making Customers Central to Digital Transformation

Sustainability

Ajit Kolhe from AWS on Sustainability & Automotive Solutions

Supply Chain Sustainability

N-SIDE Suite is a Game Changer in Clinical Supply Chain