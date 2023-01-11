HCL Technologies: Tooling Manufacturers for a Digital Future

There is no doubt that supply chains have been subject to some challenging situations over the years, more so over the past few, especially when we look at COVID-19 and The Evergiven blocking the Suez Canal, with the latest one being the war between Russia and Ukraine. It is fair to say that the supply chain is volatile—a fact widely acknowledged across the globe.

This is where innovators like HCL Technologies pave the way for future success in supply chains, but there are other factors to consider before they embark. Shankar Gopalkrishnan, Senior VP, Manufacturing & Utilities Vertical at HCL Technologies, is one of the experts in this field driving change among manufacturers and explains how businesses’ responses to the globalisation versus localisation debate determines how they proceed to implement solutions.