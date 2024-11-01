Video
Huawei Digital Power Targets AI-Driven Data Centre Boom

By Marcus Law
November 01, 2024
Huawei Digital Power Global CTO Sanjay Kumar Sainani outlines strategies for sustainability and heat reuse as demand surges for cloud and AI infrastructure

As businesses and consumers increasingly rely on digital services, the need for robust, efficient and sustainable data centre infrastructure has never been more critical.

Huawei Digital Power, a business unit of technology conglomerate Huawei, has strongly positioned itself to capitalise on the rapid growth in data centre demand driven by cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI).

With over three decades of experience in the mission-critical infrastructure industry, Sanjay Kumar Sainani, Global CTO and SVP of Business Development for Data Centers at Huawei Digital Power, brings a wealth of knowledge to the table. Here, he outlines the company’s strategy to address the challenges posed by this surge in demand.

Read the full report HERE

Companies
Huawei Digital Power
Executives
Sanjay Kumar Sainani
