Jordan Ruting currently holds the position of Head of Channel Sales, Public Cloud, and Midmarket Growth at SAP America, leveraging more than a decade of experience in business development and alliances management. In his current capacity, he plays a strategic role in devising and implementing sales strategies, fine-tuning SAP ecosystem channels for optimal effectiveness. Jordan's emphasis lies in driving robust demand generation through inventive marketing approaches, aligning with partners, and defining crucial performance metrics. With a well-established history of leadership and successful acquisition of new customers, Jordan significantly contributes to the vibrant expansion of SAP America's presence.

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

**************

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand ​​​​​​​