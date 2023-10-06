Video
Sustainability

Leaders in driving ESG, growth and community relations

By Maya Derrick
October 06, 2023
STACK’s EMEA leadership team explores its growth over the last 18 months and how it’s laser-focused on sustainability and creating positive relationships

Delivering growth while maintaining a positive environmental and social impact is at the heart of STACK Infrastructure’s operations. As a leading global developer and operator of data centres, STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. It’s acutely focused on doing so in an environmentally and socially positive way, through measures such as powering all facilities with 100% renewables, piloting innovative projects like heat reuse, and engaging relevantly with local communities.

This is embodied by STACK’s VP of ESG Michillay Brown. Proudly South African born and raised, she is motivated by the beauty and complexity of her homeland to drive change and make a real, positive impact across regions where STACK is operating or developing.

“Data centres are the foundations of the global digital landscape and building critical infrastructure with respect for our planet and its people is essential,” she says. “Sustainability strategies that deliver tangible results is something I'm incredibly passionate about.”


Read the full story HERE.

