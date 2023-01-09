Video
Sustainability

Leading customers towards sustainable digital transformation

By Tom Swallow
January 09, 2023
undefined mins
Equinix® experts delve into sustainability as a topic governed by digital transformation and data centre efficiency, to reduce emissions and meet targets

Equinix is the world’s digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix believes in its opportunity and responsibility to harness the power of technology to create a more sustainable future. 

Leading experts at the organisation provide a high-level conversation on data centre transformation alongside the cloud, allowing customers to benefit from both software and hardware services. 

To tie this in with sustainability, the team also breaks down its efforts to make its data centre operations more sustainable, making efficiency and cost-reduction much simpler for its customers. 

The team also talks through the services provided to enable efficiency gains and how it brings clients on board with physical and digital services, modernising their legacy IT infrastructure and reducing the overall carbon footprint of their operations.
To find out more about sustainability at Equinix, read on to the full report or check out Equinix here.

EquinixDirenc DogruozMark AndersonGrace AndrewsPatricia Stamos
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

AMH’s Philip Irby on AI Use in the Home

AMH rents homes & builds them. Chief Technology Officer Philip Irby discusses AI & building a resident experience-focused platform

#AMH#Philip Irby
Sustainability

YBS: Making Customers Central to Digital Transformation

Sustainability

Ajit Kolhe from AWS on Sustainability & Automotive Solutions

Supply Chain Sustainability

N-SIDE Suite is a Game Changer in Clinical Supply Chain