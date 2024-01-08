Make-a-Wish UK leverages digital technologies and crypto

“We reached 1,200 children last year. We know, if we had the resources, we could reach 63,000”. This is the status of growth at Make-a-Wish UK in the words of its Director of Finance & Technology Sarah Watson.

If the funding were available, the organisation could increase its impact 50-fold, making dreams come true for a significant number of children across the UK facing critical illnesses.

This is one of the key points to highlight the importance of her position within the charity, and the need for its team to innovate and deliver new ways of working. Not only does this require monetary support, but information and guidance as to how Make-A-Wish UK can journey into the digital era and reap the benefits of everything technology has to offer.

While this is something of a hot topic at Make-A-Wish UK, there is still so much more the charity can do to ensure that children can make the most of their childhood, having missed out on new experiences, significant moments with their families, and other key stages of their upbringing that make them human.





