Video
Renewable Energy

Procurement drives a sustainable electric vehicle adventure

By Tom Swallow
January 11, 2023
undefined mins
Brad Hood, Director of Indirect Purchasing at Rivian, on the benefits of a ‘blank canvas’ and how the EV manufacturer implements sustainable procurement

Anyone remotely interested in electric vehicles (EVs) or with a passion for adventure will have heard of the company leading the market for electrified pickup trucks. 

Not only does Rivian boast sustainability credentials across its entire business, it’s a business built with the planet at the forefront of all its business activities. There are many exciting aspects of the businesses to highlight, but the critical element of Rivian’s story is its ability to “design and develop category-defining electric vehicles”—in the words of the company’s Director of Indirect Purchasing, Brad Hood. 

We often see the company through the consumer lens. Thousands evangelise the clean, robust, unique style of the Rivian R1T and R1S—its pioneering EVs, the finished products of the environmentally and socially responsible business. 

Founded in 2009, the Rivian story began with a vision for sustainable mobility. As an automotive enthusiast himself, the company’s founder, RJ Scaringe saw that the two things he lived for—cars and nature—were not compatible in the long-term. This conclusion formed the very basis of the company, which holds an integral place in the electrification of automotive. 

Our Partners
Accenture
View profile
PwC
View profile
Essex Weld Solutions (EWS Inc)
View profile
Rivian
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

AMH’s Philip Irby on AI Use in the Home

AMH rents homes & builds them. Chief Technology Officer Philip Irby discusses AI & building a resident experience-focused platform

#AMH#Philip Irby
Sustainability

YBS: Making Customers Central to Digital Transformation

Sustainability

Ajit Kolhe from AWS on Sustainability & Automotive Solutions

Supply Chain Sustainability

N-SIDE Suite is a Game Changer in Clinical Supply Chain