Procurement drives a sustainable electric vehicle adventure

Anyone remotely interested in electric vehicles (EVs) or with a passion for adventure will have heard of the company leading the market for electrified pickup trucks.

Not only does Rivian boast sustainability credentials across its entire business, it’s a business built with the planet at the forefront of all its business activities. There are many exciting aspects of the businesses to highlight, but the critical element of Rivian’s story is its ability to “design and develop category-defining electric vehicles”—in the words of the company’s Director of Indirect Purchasing, Brad Hood.

We often see the company through the consumer lens. Thousands evangelise the clean, robust, unique style of the Rivian R1T and R1S—its pioneering EVs, the finished products of the environmentally and socially responsible business.

Founded in 2009, the Rivian story began with a vision for sustainable mobility. As an automotive enthusiast himself, the company’s founder, RJ Scaringe saw that the two things he lived for—cars and nature—were not compatible in the long-term. This conclusion formed the very basis of the company, which holds an integral place in the electrification of automotive.