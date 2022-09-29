Video
Sustainability

Starting with Sustainability to Generate Responsible Profit

By Tom Swallow
September 29, 2022
Black & Veatch provides insights into all facets of the business as it injects ESG into its own practices, and echoes sustainable principles among clients

Sustainability is about forward thinking. The assessment of past, current and future activities provides a holistic view of emissions in the supply chain and social impact among communities, but switching present planning to foresight mitigates emissions and reduces costs. 

This is the primary goal of Black & Veatch from both an internal and external perspective as it works with clients to achieve environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance without compromising on profit. A mindset shift is in order, and firms in the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) industry must build a circular economy into their projects from the concept phase. 

Experts from Black & Veatch are working collectively to drive sustainability within their organisation as a case study to share with clients and help them overcome similar changes. Embedding sustainability into project planning requires commitment to the cause, education from professionals, and the necessary digital tools to manage energy and material sourcing.

