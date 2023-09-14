Sustainability LIVE London 2023: Day one highlights video

Some key insights gained from BizClik at Sustainability LIVE London 2023 thanks to a whole host of expert speakers at the two-day hybrid conference and a great pool of attendees to network and collaborate with at the show.

The event hosts Scott Birch, CCO, and Neil Perry, Head of Multimedia at BizClik, shared their favourite moments from day one following an incredibly busy show with record attendee numbers leaving them queueing out the doors of stages one and two.

Some of the key sessions from stage one include a keynote session from Schneider Electric as Steve Smith, Head of Global Marketing: Energy Management Thought Leadership and Communications, discussed the journey of Electricity 4.0 and how it has evolved since his previous keynote in September 2022.

Next we had Sean Jones, Sustainability Transformation Leader at Microsoft, who took part in a fireside chat to divulge Microsoft’s strategy for achieving sustainability in the technology sector.

From stage two there was a hugely impactful session from Olivier Woeffray, Practice Lead, Strategic Intelligence at the World Economic Forum, who brought some high-level data and insights from the organisation that supports millions with key information on climate change and the global impacts of commerce.

Following this was the Sustainable Transport Forum: EV & Mobility, hosted by Perry with guest Martin Kochman, VP, Customers and Industries at Hitachi Vantara, Sam Clarke, Chief Vehicle Officer at GRIDSERVE Sustainable Energy Limited, and Peter Gallagher, Commercial Director at Extreme E.

To catch all of the sessions on the demand, head over to the video section here at Sustainability Magazine or follow our YouTube channel for more ESG insights.

*************************************************

For more insights into Sustainability - check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter

Other magazines that may be of interest - EV Magazine | Energy Digital

*********************************************

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover 'Executive Communities' for CEO's, CFO's, CMO's, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.

BizClik, based in London, Dubai & New York offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.