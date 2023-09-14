Sustainability LIVE London 2023: Day two highlights video

The second day of Sustainability LIVE London 2023 kicked off a little earlier than the previous one with a Women in Sustainability panel in the morning on stage one.

This, along with a number of keynotes and panel sessions, resulted in a primary focus on topics like diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and circularity as an incentive across a number of different industries globally.

The panel hosted great leaders that just so happen to be women in the sustainability sector, which gained a lot of attention as a pre-show exclusive session featuring:

Following the opening of the event, Scott Birch, CCO of BizClik, had the pleasure of introducing Adam Elman, Head of Sustainability for EMEA at Google, to discuss the strategy for decarbonisation from the technology giant’s perspective.

Also joining the show from the International Olympic Committee, Marie Sallois sat down with Birch in a fireside chat discussing the organisation’s own tactics for sustainable impact with a global reach.

Over on stage two, Neil Perry, Head of Multimedia at BizClik, attributed his highlights to the Circular Economy Forum and the Diversity Forum, which were the overarching topics of the day—along with many other environmental, social and governance (ESG) insights.

“Until now, the definition of business was very different to what we are facing at the moment. The value system of which we have been brought up with has been different, and the definition of profits needs to be reevaluated,” said Dr Ragini Roy, Director of Global Programmes & Impact at the Centre for Big Synergy London, who spoke on the circular economy panel.

It’s safe to say that our hosts were blown away by the diversity of people, companies, topics, and responses on day two with more queues trailing the halls of the Business Design Centre.

