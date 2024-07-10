Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero- The Chemical Industry Keynote

Speaking at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Ralf Düssel, SVP and Head of Sustainability for Evonik, discusses a holistic view on sustainability in the chemical industry. He gives an overview of the chemical industry and the impact it has.

He says: “It's quite a complex industry roughly generating 1.4% of global GDP, but because of all the interconnections, it has roughly a 7% influence on the global GDP and more than 14,000 companies globally.

“The chemical industry is very complex and very connected... making this kind of industry net zero is a highly complex thing, and you really need to consider the entire value chain."