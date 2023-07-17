Sustainability LIVE: The 'must-attend' event of the year.

Sustainability LIVE London, the leading ESG, net zero, and sustainability event in London, will take place on September 6th and 7th, 2023, at the Business Design Centre. This two-day conference will gather over 2,000 in-person participants and over 5,000 joining virtually, uniting influential figures from diverse industries to exchange groundbreaking ideas, proven solutions, and actionable insights for a sustainable future.

Don't miss this 'must-attend' event of the year, inspiring attendees to champion sustainability within their domains and contribute to a greener future. Save the date for this pivotal occasion shaping the path towards sustainability.



Key themes of SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London.

In addition to the main conference sessions, there will be eight strategic themes where attendees can engage in focused discussions on specific sustainability topics. These themes will provide a platform for in-depth exploration and collaboration, including:

Sustainability Strategy

Environment, Social and Governance (ESG)

Net Zero & Planet

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I)

Sustainable Supply Chains

Renewable & Green Energy

Green & Ethical Finance

Climate Change & Decarbonisation

Each of these themes will be covered in detail by some of the most poignant and influential sustainability leaders of our time.

