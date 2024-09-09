Video
TealBook: The Trusted Source of AI-Driven Supplier Data

By Charlie King
September 09, 2024
Stephany Lapierre, Founder and CEO of TealBook, explores quality data, collaborating with Google, customer-centricity and the company’s innovative approach

Stephany Lapierre originally founded Matchbook, a service designed to find the right suppliers for companies, streamlining procurement processes. Within its first year, the company became profitable and started to become a tool that went hand in hand with sourcing.

Her proactive, responsive, passionate approach led to the creation of TealBook. Clients’ needs developed to require support in building procurement functions to be more strategic, transparent, faster and prioritise cost optimisation over savings – so she provided that. 

“As I provided these solutions, it started dawning on me that the problem with procurement was not software people or processes – actually, we overprocessed everything. It was a data problem,” Stephany explains.

