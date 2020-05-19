Tesla reaches one-millionth electric vehicle produced milestone

Prominent EV manufacturer Tesla has confirmed that it has produced 1mn electric cars, making it the first company in history to do so. Despite an often tempestuous production history since it was founded in 2003, the company has managed to capture the imagination of the world and has been a motivator for progress in the EV sector generally.

