The field of artificial intelligence has undergone a remarkable evolution since its inception in the mid-20th century. From early rule-based systems to today's advanced machine learning algorithms, AI has steadily expanded its capabilities and influence across industries. As we stand on the cusp of potentially revolutionary breakthroughs, the relationship between humans and AI is poised for a dramatic transformation.

Hod Lipson’s model of AI development outlines six waves, tracing the journey from simple rule-based systems to the tantalising prospect of artificial general intelligence (AGI). Currently, we find ourselves in the third wave, dominated by machine learning, with explainable AI on the horizon. However, it's the potential leap to AGI that both excites and alarms many experts in the field.

Amidst this rapid progress, Lex Coors, who along with his role as a Chief Data Centre Technology and Engineering Officer is Chair of the EUDCA Policy Committee and a Visiting Professor at the University of East London, proposes a bold new paradigm called ‘We Are AI’ (WAI). This concept envisions a symbiotic relationship between human and artificial intelligence, potentially bypassing the risks associated with unchecked AGI development. WAI raises profound questions about the nature of intelligence, consciousness, and what it means to be human in an age of advanced AI.