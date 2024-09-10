Video
Tech & AI

The Dawn of ‘We Are AI’: A Vision for Human-AI Synergy

By Marcus Law
September 10, 2024
undefined mins
Youtube Placeholder
Lex Coors' groundbreaking 'We Are AI' concept proposes a leap to symbiotic human-AI integration, challenging traditional AI development paths

The field of artificial intelligence has undergone a remarkable evolution since its inception in the mid-20th century. From early rule-based systems to today's advanced machine learning algorithms, AI has steadily expanded its capabilities and influence across industries. As we stand on the cusp of potentially revolutionary breakthroughs, the relationship between humans and AI is poised for a dramatic transformation.

Hod Lipson’s model of AI development outlines six waves, tracing the journey from simple rule-based systems to the tantalising prospect of artificial general intelligence (AGI). Currently, we find ourselves in the third wave, dominated by machine learning, with explainable AI on the horizon. However, it's the potential leap to AGI that both excites and alarms many experts in the field.

Amidst this rapid progress, Lex Coors, who along with his role as a Chief Data Centre Technology and Engineering Officer is Chair of the EUDCA Policy Committee and a Visiting Professor at the University of East London, proposes a bold new paradigm called ‘We Are AI’ (WAI). This concept envisions a symbiotic relationship between human and artificial intelligence, potentially bypassing the risks associated with unchecked AGI development. WAI raises profound questions about the nature of intelligence, consciousness, and what it means to be human in an age of advanced AI.

Read the full report HERE

**************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

**************

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

Lex CoorsaidevelopmentethicsAI developmenthuman-AI
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit Sept 2024

What is your sustainability plan? Join global leaders at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit on 10 and 11 of September

#Sustainability LIVE#Event#Net Zero#Strategy
ESG

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Wolters Kluwer Keynote

ESG

Sustainability LIVE Launches New Advertising Campaign

Net Zero

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Savills' ESG Lead Keynote