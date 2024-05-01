THG: Bold Sustainability Goals to Create a Better World

Amid the growing rise of the ecommerce market globally, consumer habits and priorities are evolving rapidly. For today’s consumers, sustainability stands out as one of the most significant trends.

According to figures from Statista, in the biggest urban areas worldwide, carbon emissions due to ecommerce logistics are forecast to hit around 25 million CO2 metric tonnes by 2030. To tackle these sustainability challenges, organisations must think differently, implementing sustainability initiatives across their supply chains.

THG, a leading digital first consumer brands group, is tackling these issues head-on. As its Chief Sustainability Officer, Mark Jones oversees all of THG’s strategic and co-implementation across environmental and social aspects of the business. Joining the business last year, the role represents an exciting opportunity to build THG’s sustainability strategy, THG x Planet Earth.

“We have set several specific targets. First, we aim to reduce our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 42% by 2030 based on the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

“Our long-term targets are to cut Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 97.7%, and Scope 3 emissions by 90% by 2040 – 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement timeline. These are bold goals, but we are willing to take on this challenge as it is crucial for us to contribute positively to society and the environment.”

Read the full story HERE.

**************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

**************

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand