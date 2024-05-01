Video
Sustainability

THG: Bold Sustainability Goals to Create a Better World

By Marcus Law
May 01, 2024
undefined mins
Mark Jones, Chief Sustainability Officer at THG, on how the global ecommerce leader is making a positive impact in the realm of sustainability

Amid the growing rise of the ecommerce market globally, consumer habits and priorities are evolving rapidly. For today’s consumers, sustainability stands out as one of the most significant trends. 

According to figures from Statista, in the biggest urban areas worldwide, carbon emissions due to ecommerce logistics are forecast to hit around 25 million CO2 metric tonnes by 2030. To tackle these sustainability challenges, organisations must think differently, implementing sustainability initiatives across their supply chains.

THG, a leading digital first consumer brands group, is tackling these issues head-on. As its Chief Sustainability Officer, Mark Jones oversees all of THG’s strategic and co-implementation across environmental and social aspects of the business. Joining the business last year, the role represents an exciting opportunity to build THG’s sustainability strategy, THG x Planet Earth.

“We have set several specific targets. First, we aim to reduce our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 42% by 2030 based on the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). 

“Our long-term targets are to cut Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 97.7%, and Scope 3 emissions by 90% by 2040 – 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement timeline. These are bold goals, but we are willing to take on this challenge as it is crucial for us to contribute positively to society and the environment.”

Read the full story HERE.

**************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

**************

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

THGMark Jonesecommercesustainability
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Microsoft Executive Keynote

Christoph Schenek, Go-to-Market Lead Sustainability at Microsoft discusses building a more sustainable and digital future at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero

#microsoft#sustainability Live#event#net zero
Net Zero

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Supercritical’s CEO Keynote

Net Zero

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Domo Manzeera, CEO’s Keynote

Net Zero

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – The Scope 3 Forum