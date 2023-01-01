RG Gold

RG Gold is a Kazakh gold mining and production company operating one of the largest deposits of gold and third largest in terms of gold resources in Kazakhstan. The deposit is in the Burabay area of Akmola region, covering an area of 67.7 sq. km that consists of two pits: North and South Raygorodok. The company employs more than 920 people and another 300+ subcontractor personnel. Currently, RG Gold produces more than 45,000 oz. of Doré gold a year. Year after year, the company embraces the latest in heap-leach technology to improve efficiency and reduce costs.