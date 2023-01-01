Saur

As a longstanding environmental services leader, SAUR Group serves local authorities and industrial sector clients managing their development projects related to water, waste (via Coved), engineering (via Stereau), infrastructure (via Cise TP), leisure and general maintenance services (via Blue Green, Flower Camping, SG2A and Hacienda). Saur has international operations in Spain, Poland, Armenia, Scotland, and Saudi Arabia. Since 1993, Saur operates from a network of decentralised sites located as close as possible to its customers, so as to support them with the backing of the Group’s extensive expertise.