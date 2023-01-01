Profile Picture

AEHRA

Profile Picture

The automotive startup AEHRA builds on the vision of its Co-Founder and CEO, Hazim Nada, who envisaged disruption of the EV industry, by redesigning the conventional shape and proportions of a car. 

Founded in 2022, the startup acquired automotive talent from its home country, Italy, where its design, procurement and engineering leaders—from the supercar companies Lamborghini and Ferrari—came from, to bring to life an EV that is built purely for a battery-electric system.

Visit Partner Website

Company Reports with AEHRA

View All

AEHRA automobile’s rule-defying ultra-premium EV escapades

A groundbreaking automotive business, AEHRA’s Co-Founder and CEO, Hazim Nada, talks of the EV vision, strategy, and the SUV’s sustainable credentials

Read more

Interviews with AEHRA

View All

Hazim Nada

Co-Founder and CEO at AEHRA

Read more

Videos with AEHRA

View All

AEHRA CEO shares its automotive vision and EV disruption

Executives in AEHRA

View All

Hazim Nada

Co-Founder and CEO

Read more