AEHRA CEO shares its automotive vision and EV disruption

When it comes to car design, the general trend—particularly among high-end, supercar builders—is the elongated front end to house ever growing engines, alongside other petrol and diesel components.

This won’t be necessary in an electrified world. It’s been recognised on various occasions, by many organisations, that EV infrastructure presents an opportunity to alter the way they design and build cars.

Enter AEHRA, which took 2022 by storm when it introduced an SUV to the world that caters for many of the issues that we see today in the automotive sector: emissions, unsustainable products, wasteful manufacturing processes, and globalised supply chains, along with the company’s ties to other organisations and their emissions-reduction efforts.

Founded by CEO Hazim Nada, AEHRA enters into unchartered territory by leveraging the electrical revolution to produce an ultra-premium EV with sustainable, localised credentials. The SUV, which was unveiled in the company’s home city of Milan, Italy, where the team astonished the crowd with the sheer stance and scale of the vehicle—which portrays the essence of Italian automotive innovation in a new generation of mobility.