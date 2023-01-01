KDDI Telehouse

KDDI, a Fortune Global 500 company and one of Asia's largest telecommunications providers, has a proven global track record of high quality service delivery. We provide a multitude of services, including mobile phone services, fixed-line communication, and data centres, thus making us the optimum one-stop solution provider for everything telecommunications and IT environment related.

KDDI is the parent company of TELEHOUSE and the second largest telecoms carrier in Japan. A well-established global data centre operator, TELEHOUSE has over 30 years’ experience in the industry.