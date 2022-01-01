Profile Picture

Lumen Technologies

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fibre miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. 

Lumen Technologies: Sustainable practices enhanced by tech

Annette Murphy, Regional President of EMEA and APAC at Lumen Technologies, discusses the company’s approach to sustainability and use of technology

Annette Murphy

Regional President of EMEA and APAC at Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies: Sustainable Practices Enhanced by Tech

