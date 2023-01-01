Vodafone Automotive

Vodafone Automotive holds a leading position in the automotive technology market, with B2B services supporting in-car telematics, usage-based services and driving behaviour scoring for insurance companies and services for the management of vehicle fleets. The company also leads the way in preventing and managing vehicle theft to support vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies and insurers to minimise the threat through connected vehicle insights.

Its products and services are accessible to end-users through an aftermarket community, which involves supplying stolen vehicle tracking via OE dealership networks, as well as non-connected electronic systems, including alarms and anti-intrusion sensors.