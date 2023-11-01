Incoming executives shaping global sustainability strategy

1. Annette Stube

Job From: Executive Vice President and Head of Sustainability at Stora Enso

Job To: Chief Sustainability Officer at the LEGO Group

“I am excited to join the LEGO Group and be part of the team helping to create a better environment for the benefit of future generations.”

Annette Stube will bring more than 25 years of experience in sustainability to the LEGO Group when she starts as Chief Sustainability Officer on the 1st of January 2024.

Prior to her role at Swedish-Finnish renewable materials company, Stora Enso, she worked at integrated container logistics company Maersk as Head of Sustainability for over a decade, before which she held senior sustainability roles at Novo Nordisk.

She is currently a member of the Presidency for WWF, Denmark, and has acted as an advisor to the Danish Government on a range of sustainability topics. Annette co-authored Squaring the Sustainability Circle and has been an Adjunct Professor at Copenhagen Business School for the past 10 years.

In her new role, Stube will be responsible for leading the company’s environmental sustainability vision and strategy and working with operations, product development and marketing teams to deliver company-wide plans and targets. She will also support the LEGO Group’s external environmental communications and engagement activity.