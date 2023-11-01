Incoming executives shaping global sustainability strategy
1. Annette Stube
Job From: Executive Vice President and Head of Sustainability at Stora Enso
Job To: Chief Sustainability Officer at the LEGO Group
“I am excited to join the LEGO Group and be part of the team helping to create a better environment for the benefit of future generations.”
Annette Stube will bring more than 25 years of experience in sustainability to the LEGO Group when she starts as Chief Sustainability Officer on the 1st of January 2024.
Prior to her role at Swedish-Finnish renewable materials company, Stora Enso, she worked at integrated container logistics company Maersk as Head of Sustainability for over a decade, before which she held senior sustainability roles at Novo Nordisk.
She is currently a member of the Presidency for WWF, Denmark, and has acted as an advisor to the Danish Government on a range of sustainability topics. Annette co-authored Squaring the Sustainability Circle and has been an Adjunct Professor at Copenhagen Business School for the past 10 years.
In her new role, Stube will be responsible for leading the company’s environmental sustainability vision and strategy and working with operations, product development and marketing teams to deliver company-wide plans and targets. She will also support the LEGO Group’s external environmental communications and engagement activity.
2. Isabel Richter
Job From: Corporate Communications Lead at Microsoft Germany
Job To: Head of Sustainability Communications at the BMW Group
In her new role as Head of Sustainability Communications at the BMW Group, Isabel Richter is responsible for the development, coordination and implementation of communications messaging on the subject of sustainability.
She took over the role on the 1st of September 2023, having previously held responsibility for economic and corporate strategy topics including digital transformation and AI, cybersecurity, corporate citizenship and sustainability as Corporate Communications Lead for Microsoft Germany.
3. Miguel Veiga-Pestana
Job From: Chief Sustainability Officer and Head of Corporate Affairs at Reckitt Benckiser
Job To: Chief Sustainability Officer at Drax Group
“Drax has the potential to play a significant role in tackling climate change and I welcome the opportunity to join the business at such a critical moment in its journey,” Veiga-Pestana shares.
“During my career I have focused on building and protecting reputation, purpose and embedding sustainability into core strategy and feel that this closely aligns with Drax's growth ambitions.”
4. George Moubayed
Job From: Senior Vice President of the Enterprise Strategy Division at Caterpillar
Job To: Chief Sustainability Officer at Caterpillar
George Moubayed succeeds Chief Sustainability Officer Lou Balmer-Millar, who is retiring on the 31st of December 2023.
“Sustainability is an integral part of this strategy as we help our customers achieve their climate-related objectives and build a better, more sustainable world,” says Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby.
5. Jenn-Hui Tan
Job From: Global Head of Stewardship and Sustainable Investing at Fidelity
Job To: Chief Sustainability Officer at Fidelity
As Chief Sustainability Officer, Jenn-Hui Tan is responsible for Fidelity’s sustainability approach and is the accountable executive for the firm’s strategy, execution and governance in this area. Since starting the role in August 2023, Tan has retained management of the firm’s sustainable investing team, with the corporate sustainability team moving to report to him.
6. Nollaig Forrest
Job From: Group Head of Corporate Affairs
Job To: Chief Sustainability Officer at Holcim
Nollaig Forrest succeeded Magali Anderson as Chief Sustainability Officer at Holcim on the 1st of September 2023.
Outside of Holcim, Forrest is a member of the MIT Climate and Sustainability Consortium Advisory Council and a member of Bloomberg’s Cities Council for sustainable cities.