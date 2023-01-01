Switch Datacenters shares its strategy for reversing the industry’s reputation, garnering public support and cementing a presence in the Amsterdam market…
A groundbreaking automotive business, AEHRA’s Co-Founder and CEO, Hazim Nada, talks of the EV vision, strategy, and the SUV’s sustainable credentials…
Jon Willescroft is CPO for G4S – part of the world’s largest security company - and it’s his job to drive meaningful, sustainable change…
AMH rents homes & builds them. Chief Technology Officer Philip Irby discusses AI & building a resident experience-focused platform…
Arnaud Dourlens, Head of Clinical Supply Chain Operations at Sanofi, on building a resilient supply chain and creating efficient clinical trials…
In recent years, Yorkshire Building Society has undertaken a transformational journey – one that starts and ends with the customer…
The team behind sustainability pioneer Green Mountain share their insights into ESG, The Scandinavian Management Philosophy and collaborative cultures…
Nick Giannakakis, Group Chief Information Officer at Motor Oil, on how technology can help the world transition to a more sustainable way of using energy…
Laksh Parthasarathy, Global Business Head - Smart Mobility Group at Tata Consultancy Services, enables firms and consumers move into the mobility ecosystem…
Suki Becker, Vice President Procurement and Real Estate of GfK, led both GfK’s procurement and sustainability transformations. Here’s how she did it……
Black & Veatch provides insights on digital twin technology and its impact on data centre development, including design, construction, and sustainability…
Spearheaded by Group Chief Information Officer Wojciech Łącz, a digital transformation has taken place at AccorInvest, and the entire company is in on it…