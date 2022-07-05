Featured Interviews

Featured

Paul Doherty

Procurement Director at Heathrow Airport

Procurement Director

Featured

Jonathan Eaves

CEO at Edge Centres

Jonathan Eaves, CEO of Australian data centre firm Edge Centres, discusses his background, experience, and even learning to fly to build his business

Featured

Mauricio Coindreau

Head of Procurement and Sustainability, Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I

BBG Head of Procurement & Sustainability Mauricio Coindreau helps prevent 7 billion plastic bottles polluting the ocean through his Ocean Bottle business

All Interviews

Edgar Van Essen

Managing Director of Switch DataCentres

Edgar Van Essen shares his strategy for reversing the industry’s reputation, garnering public support and cementing a presence in the Amsterdam market

Hazim Nada

Co-Founder and CEO at AEHRA

Co-Founder and CEO

“The challenge was convincing the engineering partners; many engineering firms have large-scale customers”
Hazim Nada
Co-Founder and CEO at AEHRA

Jon Willescroft

Chief Procurement Officer at G4S

Jon Willescroft is CPO at G4S and says the role is often about telling the company what it needs to hear, rather than what it wants to hear

Philip Irby

Chief Technology Officer, AMH

AMH rents homes & builds them. Chief Technology Officer Philip Irby discusses AI & building a resident experience-focused platform

Arnaud Dourlens

Head of Clinical Supply Chain Operations at Sanofi

Head of Clinical Supply Chain Operations

Videos

Featured

AMH’s Philip Irby on AI Use in the Home

AMH rents homes & builds them. Chief Technology Officer Philip Irby discusses AI & building a resident experience-focused platform

Sustainability

gravity9 supports clients in their digital journey

Sustainability

Sustainability strategies, and getting the public on-board

Sustainability

AEHRA CEO shares its automotive vision and EV disruption