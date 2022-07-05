Procurement Director…
Jonathan Eaves, CEO of Australian data centre firm Edge Centres, discusses his background, experience, and even learning to fly to build his business…
BBG Head of Procurement & Sustainability Mauricio Coindreau helps prevent 7 billion plastic bottles polluting the ocean through his Ocean Bottle business…
Edgar Van Essen shares his strategy for reversing the industry’s reputation, garnering public support and cementing a presence in the Amsterdam market…
Co-Founder and CEO…
“The challenge was convincing the engineering partners; many engineering firms have large-scale customers”Hazim NadaCo-Founder and CEO at AEHRA
Jon Willescroft is CPO at G4S and says the role is often about telling the company what it needs to hear, rather than what it wants to hear…
AMH rents homes & builds them. Chief Technology Officer Philip Irby discusses AI & building a resident experience-focused platform…
Head of Clinical Supply Chain Operations…