5 minutes with Amber Johnson of Mars Cocoa Enterprise

Amber Johnson, the Global Vice President of Cocoa at Mars Wrigley, is a vital member of the Mars Wrigley Global Procurement leadership team. In her role, she holds the responsibility of overseeing the entire Mars Cocoa Enterprise, spanning various departments, including science and technology, operations, sustainability, sourcing, research, and corporate affairs, operating on five continents.

We sat down with Amber to find out more about her integral role at Mars Cocoa Enterprise.

Hi Amber. Please tell us what first led you to this industry.

I’ve spent my entire career in the food business and have worked across a lot of different categories and crops. Cocoa is at the heart of the intersection between people and planet, purpose and performance. The challenges are steep, but the opportunity to make a real impact is tremendous. I love the commitment that Mars has to cocoa and also the willingness to work with so many like-minded partners to make a difference.

Tell us about the cocoa supply industry.

Cocoa is an integral ingredient in our beloved chocolate products and we rely on an estimated 350,000 cocoa farmers in our global supply chain. We depend on cocoa farming communities, and this mutual relationship drives us to continuously strive to create a sustainable cocoa supply chain where human rights are respected, the environment is protected, and everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

What is Mars’ belief on the cocoa supply chain?

Cocoa is at the heart of our company’s long heritage as we have been involved with the cocoa supply chain for over 100 years. We take great pride in the quality of our products and this commitment to quality means working hard to ensure our ingredients, including cocoa, are made under sustainable and socially responsible conditions.

At Mars, our aim is to help create a modern, inclusive and sustainable cocoa supply chain where everyone can thrive. Today’s cocoa supply chain does not deliver against this vision, a realisation which led to our Cocoa for Generations strategy to positively impact cocoa farmers and cocoa farming communities.

Our Cocoa for Generations strategy (C4G) launched in 2018, is a holistic, human-centric approach to creating a positive impact by working to address structural barriers and endemic challenges. We are focusing our efforts on systemic solutions in three areas: advancing respect for human rights, preserving the environment by working towards deforestation – and conversion-free cocoa supply chain, implementing climate-smart solutions, and improving livelihoods by providing opportunities to thrive.

We can’t do this work alone. The shifts and the scale to reach sustained, demonstrable improvements for cocoa farming families and their communities require thinking and collaborating in new ways.

We are working to transform the cocoa ecosystem, and while we’ve made important progress to date, we still have some way to go. Through our programmes and in collaboration with key global partners, including industry peers, governments, development agencies, research institutions and civil society organisations, we’re sharing what works and what we learn along the way.

We remain relentless in our work to create a modern, inclusive and sustainable cocoa supply chain.