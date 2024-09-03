ABB & KEPCO: Transitioning the Grid for Renewable Energy
ABB, a global leader in electrification and automation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) to supply South Korea's first high-inertia flywheel synchronous condenser.
This collaboration aims to enhance grid stability on Jeju Island as it transitions towards renewable energy sources.
Eun-Bo Sim, President of KEPCO Research Institute, says: "The introduction of ABB's flywheel synchronous condenser system will greatly enhance the stability of the Jeju power grid.
“KEPCO is committed to providing sustainable energy solutions."
The project's scope
The synchronous condenser, boasting 50 megavolt-ampere reactive power (Mvar) and nearly 500 MWs, will be installed near a high voltage direct current (HVDC) station in northern Jeju Island.
This location connects the island to the mainland power grid via a subsea cable.
The high-inertia configuration couples a large flywheel with the synchronous condenser, addressing the need for grid stability during Jeju's push for increased renewable energy usage.
Jeju Island's green ambitions
Jeju Island, South Korea's largest island and a popular tourist destination, aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2035 through a transition to clean hydrogen and renewable energy.
This ambitious goal presents unique challenges due to the island's geographical isolation.
Home to approximately 670,000 residents and welcoming over 15 million visitors annually, Jeju Island historically relied on fossil-fuel-powered turbines to maintain a stable power network.
As these turbines are decommissioned, grid inertia decreases, making it difficult to integrate more renewable resources without risking curtailment.
The synchronous condenser solution
ABB's synchronous condensers offer a proven solution to the stability challenges faced by island grids transitioning to renewable energy.
These devices mimic the operation of coal or gas generators, providing an alternative source of spinning inertia to maintain network frequency within controlled limits.
Kristina Carlquist, Head of Synchronous Condenser Product Line at ABB Large Motors and Generators Division, explains: "With ABB's proven technology and designs compliant with Korean standards, this flywheel synchronous condenser system will significantly improve frequency stability in the Jeju power grid.
“Through this project, ABB will set the standards for flywheel synchronous condenser systems in South Korea."
Addressing renewable energy integration challenges
The transition to renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power, presents unique challenges for grid stability.
Unlike traditional fossil fuel generators, renewable sources do not inherently provide the same level of inertia to the grid.
This lack of inertia can lead to frequency fluctuations and potential blackouts, especially in isolated grids like those found on islands.
Synchronous condensers play a crucial role in addressing these challenges by providing the necessary inertia and reactive power support.
They help maintain grid frequency and voltage stability, enabling a higher penetration of renewable energy sources without compromising the reliability of the power supply.
Global applications and future prospects
ABB has successfully deployed these condensers to reinforce island grid power networks worldwide, including projects in the Balearic, Faroes, and Canary Islands.
The collaboration between ABB and KEPCO marks a significant step towards achieving Jeju Island's 2035 net-zero goals and demonstrates the potential for similar implementations in other regions transitioning to green energy sources.
As more countries and regions set ambitious targets for renewable energy adoption, the demand for grid stabilisation technologies like synchronous condensers is expected to grow.
The Jeju Island project serves as a valuable case study for other island communities and isolated grids looking to increase their renewable energy capacity while maintaining grid stability.
The success of this project could pave the way for wider adoption of synchronous condenser technology in South Korea and beyond, supporting the global transition towards sustainable energy systems.
As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, innovative solutions like those provided by ABB and KEPCO will play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of energy infrastructure.
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******
- Woodland Group & Ball Corp: Sustainable Transport CommitmentSupply Chain Sustainability
- Q&A: James Gowen, CSO at VerizonSustainability
- General Mills & Ahold Delhaize Partner for Scope 3 EmissionsSupply Chain Sustainability
- Q&A: Salah Said, Head of Sustainability & ESG at KlarnaSustainability