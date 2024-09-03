ABB & KEPCO: Transitioning the Grid for Renewable Energy

ABB, a global leader in electrification and automation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) to supply South Korea's first high-inertia flywheel synchronous condenser.

This collaboration aims to enhance grid stability on Jeju Island as it transitions towards renewable energy sources.

Eun-Bo Sim, President of KEPCO Research Institute, says: "The introduction of ABB's flywheel synchronous condenser system will greatly enhance the stability of the Jeju power grid.

“KEPCO is committed to providing sustainable energy solutions."

The project's scope

The synchronous condenser, boasting 50 megavolt-ampere reactive power (Mvar) and nearly 500 MWs, will be installed near a high voltage direct current (HVDC) station in northern Jeju Island.

