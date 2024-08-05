ABB’s New Large Motor Tech: Huge Promise for Greener Future
There has never been a greater imperative for industry to be more productive while using less energy, says Heikki Vepsäläinen, Division President, ABB Large Motors and Generators.
In the drive towards Net Zero, energy efficiency has been a frequent subject of discussion, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) considering it to be the “first fuel”. Industrial electric motors are a key target area for energy efficiency improvements. There are more than 300 million systems currently in operation. Yet despite only a tiny fraction of this number being large megawatt-scale motors, they are responsible for turning around 10% of the world’s electricity into motion.
Energy-intensive industries like water, power, processing, mining, and cement all rely on large medium-voltage (MV) motors for their mission-critical equipment, such as fans, pumps, and compressors. Enhancing their efficiency could lead to a significant reduction in emissions, thereby helping these industries decarbonise more effectively.
Energy efficiency solutions, such as operating motors with a variable speed drive (VSD), have gained significant traction in low voltage applications. But large motors have so far been left behind due to the technology’s initial cost and complexity at the MV level. Only 10-15% of large motors are estimated to have a drive installed.
We have addressed this by developing the MV Titanium concept: the world’s first speed-controlled medium-voltage motor in the 1–5-megawatt (MW) range, in one easy-to-specify and -install package.
Potential to displace 1,000 coal-fired power stations
Across various industries, the new concept promises energy savings of up to 40% for pumps, compressors, fans, and other applications. For operators, the payback period is highly compelling, typically ranging from just one to three years, making it an attractive investment.
In fact, if the entire global installed base of approximately one million large motors was retrofitted with MV Titanium, it would be the equivalent of taking just over 1,000 coal-fired power stations offline.
Streamlining deployment
Currently, OEMs and operators generally specify and order individual large motors and drives as a package. But now, the MV Titanium concept optimises the entire electro-mechanical powertrain as one integrated unit. This is not simply combining existing components, but a new way of converting electricity into motion more efficiently.
Simplifying deployment further, setup and commissioning is all completed during factory testing before delivery, as a single integrated and pre-configured solution. This ensures it matches the customer’s process requirements and needs at their site.
Going beyond the established standards
Heavy industries using large motors should lead the way by adopting energy efficient technologies. These motors are prime targets for implementing measures that both reduce emissions and offer a payback that accelerates as energy costs soar.
Legislation exists to guide the market — and although large motors are common, newly introduced regulations now also cover these motors. The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) has launched the first-ever global standard for measuring the energy efficiency of larger induction motors, creating a clear benchmark for their performance. However, regulations alone aren’t enough to spur all necessary innovations. With pressing environmental concerns, it’s vital for industry to proactively research, develop, and adopt low carbon technologies to push beyond basic compliance and lead the way toward greater sustainability.
The next step for industry
At ABB we have set ambitious sustainability goals aligned with SBTi to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. By implementing initiatives across various sectors, we have already achieved a 76% reduction in GHG emissions compared to 2019 levels. To further drive progress, we are committed to achieving three key initiatives by 2030: electrifying our fleet, sourcing 100% renewable electricity, and improving energy efficiency. We want to set an example for industry as much as our products do.
In line with this agenda, we have spent the last two years developing our MV Titanium concept, building on 140 years of domain expertise in motors and more than 50 years of drives experience. Up to 2030, existing technologies will drive most CO₂ emissions reductions, but by 2050, nearly half will stem from innovations yet to come. This new concept helps us achieve those 2050 targets.
MV Titanium is the next step towards maximal productivity in a low carbon world. It puts ABB well on the road to support changing large, fixed speed motors to fully electrically controlled motors, one by one.
