ABB’s New Large Motor Tech: Huge Promise for Greener Future

There has never been a greater imperative for industry to be more productive while using less energy, says Heikki Vepsäläinen, Division President, ABB Large Motors and Generators.

In the drive towards Net Zero, energy efficiency has been a frequent subject of discussion, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) considering it to be the “first fuel”. Industrial electric motors are a key target area for energy efficiency improvements. There are more than 300 million systems currently in operation. Yet despite only a tiny fraction of this number being large megawatt-scale motors, they are responsible for turning around 10% of the world’s electricity into motion.

Energy-intensive industries like water, power, processing, mining, and cement all rely on large medium-voltage (MV) motors for their mission-critical equipment, such as fans, pumps, and compressors. Enhancing their efficiency could lead to a significant reduction in emissions, thereby helping these industries decarbonise more effectively.

Energy efficiency solutions, such as operating motors with a variable speed drive (VSD), have gained significant traction in low voltage applications. But large motors have so far been left behind due to the technology’s initial cost and complexity at the MV level. Only 10-15% of large motors are estimated to have a drive installed.

We have addressed this by developing the MV Titanium concept: the world’s first speed-controlled medium-voltage motor in the 1–5-megawatt (MW) range, in one easy-to-specify and -install package.