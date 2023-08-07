Aditya Birla Group’s commitment to purpose & sustainability

Premium global conglomerate Aditya Birla Group is a Fortune 500 company that boasts a workforce of over 185,000 employees of 100 different nationalities.

Headquartered in Mumbai, India, the Group has prioritised building responsible business practices for over seven decades, having emerged as a global powerhouse across a variety of sectors, spanning metals, pulp and fibre, chemicals and textiles, to cement, financial services, fashion retail and renewable energy.

The Group aims to be a force for good, to create a better future with the vision to “regreen, renew, rejuvenate, and restore” the planet. To do so, Aditya Birla has pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, while also working towards being a zero-waste business that has no net loss of biodiversity while also being water positive.

Focused on being a business that is conscientious, ethical and responsible, Aditya Birla has listed a number of purposes to ensure it meets its sustainable goals.

“Great businesses are never built on the quick sands of opportunism,” says Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group. “I reiterate that, if living by our values means, perhaps growing at a pace slower than we would otherwise have liked, so be it. For us, leadership lies at the heart of knowing what we stand for.”