American Airlines: Aviation & Big Sustainability Challenges

American Airlines Sustainable Challenges

In the report CEO Robert Isom explains how the company sustainability strategy must be delivered in partnership with its entire business ecosystem.

“It’s important to remember that American is just one part of a broader supply chain that delivers travel — the airframe and engine manufacturers, fuel suppliers and government agencies that control the airspace are all critical parts — and making our industry more efficient and sustainable needs to be a joint effort,” says Robert.

He believes aiming for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions is the biggest challenge facing the airline, but this target cannot be achieved without wider cooperation at a government level.

“There’s no question we need to decarbonise aviation, and American’s goal to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050 is the right one. We are taking concrete steps within our operations and pulling all the levers we can control to drive progress,” says Robert.

Those efforts include undertaking an extensive fleet renewal effort, and working to invest in decarbonisation technologies.

“The reality is the action we can take within our own operations — or the scale of investment we can absorb in our low-margin business — will never be sufficient on its own. Government has a crucial role to play in facilitating the transition through smart policies, incentives and investments in R&D. Industry, in partnership with academia, needs to turn its focus to developing new commercial-scale decarbonisation technologies,” he continues.



