American Airlines: Aviation & Big Sustainability Challenges
In its latest Sustainability report 2023, Chief Executive Officer Robert Isom shares his thoughts on the sustainability highlights and challenges for the carrier and the wider industry.
The report details how American Airlines is working with Breakthrough Energy and Google Research to reduce contrails, which contributes to global warming. The project uses advanced algorithms to find flight paths that minimise contrails.
The airline is also enhancing sustainability by adopting eco-friendly materials and partnering with green suppliers. These efforts are part of a larger strategy to reduce its environmental impact.
American Airlines Sustainable Challenges
In the report CEO Robert Isom explains how the company sustainability strategy must be delivered in partnership with its entire business ecosystem.
“It’s important to remember that American is just one part of a broader supply chain that delivers travel — the airframe and engine manufacturers, fuel suppliers and government agencies that control the airspace are all critical parts — and making our industry more efficient and sustainable needs to be a joint effort,” says Robert.
He believes aiming for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions is the biggest challenge facing the airline, but this target cannot be achieved without wider cooperation at a government level.
“There’s no question we need to decarbonise aviation, and American’s goal to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050 is the right one. We are taking concrete steps within our operations and pulling all the levers we can control to drive progress,” says Robert.
Those efforts include undertaking an extensive fleet renewal effort, and working to invest in decarbonisation technologies.
“The reality is the action we can take within our own operations — or the scale of investment we can absorb in our low-margin business — will never be sufficient on its own. Government has a crucial role to play in facilitating the transition through smart policies, incentives and investments in R&D. Industry, in partnership with academia, needs to turn its focus to developing new commercial-scale decarbonisation technologies,” he continues.
Sustainable Aviation Fuel
Robert Isom acknowledges that aviation is one of the hardest industries to decarbonise, as it requires both public and private investment, but that currently isn’t happening at the required pace or scale.
“Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is a perfect example,” he says.
“American has a goal to use 10% SAF in 2030. In 2023, we used 2.7 million gallons of SAF — the most we’ve used in a single year — but it was still less than 1%. That wasn’t for lack of trying. We’ve signed commitments with multiple SAF producers, at a premium, to try to secure supply and, in the case of Infinium, to help attract capital to bring a new, lower-carbon SAF technology to market sooner. But the volume of SAF available today and likely to be ready over the next several years is a tiny fraction of what’s needed.”
“It’s a risk for me to come out and say that American’s ability to achieve our 2030, 2035 and 2050 climate goals is in jeopardy. But in my mind, the bigger risk is failing to sound the alarm that there’s an urgent need for more and faster action across the public and private sectors. American is doing its part, but we can’t do it on our own,” he concludes.
American Airlines Sustainability Report
American Airlines, through ongoing engagement across the company and with a wide range of external stakeholders, has identified four priority sustainability issues detailed in its latest report: safety, support for team members, customer satisfaction and operational performance, and climate change and fuel efficiency.
The airline says it remains committed to its long-term sustainability goals, acknowledging the challenges and interdependencies involved in achieving them.
“American's goal to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 is the right one, but it won't be easy,” said American's Chief Sustainability Officer Jill Blickstein.
“Our report describes the concrete steps we have taken and sets the stage for the hard work in the years ahead. American is committed to working with our partners inside and beyond the aviation industry to get us and our industry on a path to meet these global challenges.”
Sustainable Procurement and Supply Chains
American Airlines is strengthening its supplier base by sourcing from a broad marketplace, emphasising small and diverse suppliers. This approach aims to drive innovation, improve quality, and reduce costs.
In 2023, spending with over 200 certified diverse suppliers (Tiers 1 and 2) increased by 7.4%, and spending with more than 1,000 small-business suppliers rose by over 10% compared to 2022.
“In 2023, we released our Sustainable Supply Chain Policy, and we’re building on that foundation to reduce risk and enhance the experience for our customers and team members,” says Dan Bartel, Chief Procurement Officer.
“Doing so requires a willingness to examine our processes, tools and capabilities with an eye toward continuous improvement.”
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******