Deloitte: Are companies reporting enough on ESG finances?

Across the globe, reporting on environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters is fast becoming commonplace.

And with that, from the perspective of regulatory compliance, there is a growing need for companies’ financial functions to efficiently report their ESG financials.

Evidently, the conversation around this has been growing in the US in recent months as the SEC prepares to introduce new climate disclosure reporting requirements.

But, according to a recent poll from Deloitte, less than half (45.7%) of professionals say they are confident in the ability of their organisations’ financial reporting teams to effectively report their ESG financial metrics.

Dina Trainor, Managing Director at Deloitte’s Risk and Financial Advisory function, has called the findings “concerning”.