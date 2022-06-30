Assent demonstrates ESG commitment with B Corp certification

Assent has become the first North American software company to achieve both B Corp certification and Advanced Status with United Nations Global Compact. “This exciting milestone reflects our organisation’s deep commitment to embed sustainability not only across our organisation, but as part of how we drive positive impacts for our communities and the customers we serve,” says Andrew Waitman , CEO, Assent. “Achieving B Corp certification is an important step on our journey as we improve our social and environmental performance and advance our efforts to help complex manufacturers build more sustainable, responsible supply chains.”

Assent is also understood to be just one of only a handful of North American SaaS companies that holds “advanced status” with the United Nations Global Compact. The company is working with a broad range of stakeholders to hear diverse perspectives, including feedback from assentees, shareholders, customers and supply chain partners, to inform its ongoing sustainability commitments and approach.

Assent was founded in 2010 with the goal of transforming how manufacturers manage compliance across supply chains. Today it works with companies such as GE Appliances , to track sustainable supply chain practices.

Over the past five years, Assent has accelerated its own commitment and efforts to drive positive social and environmental impacts within the company and among the clients it serves.

