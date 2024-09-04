BASF & ABB: The Formula for Chemical Recycling Circularity

Sustainability can be fraught with contradiction – on the micro and macro level.

For example: a consumer buying vegan leather, made of plastic, to reduce their environmental impact. Or a manufacturer investing in AI, which uses up to 9 litres of water per kWh of energy, to enhance their energy efficiency.

This contradiction is everywhere. We all participate in and benefit from systems integral to modern life that negatively impact the planet. With the destructive impact of climate change there is an urgent need to reform these systems. But what is the solution when every solution still makes you complicit?

Successful businesses acknowledge the contradiction and are still working to make progress and create positive value. No manufacturer quite embraces this mindset like the global chemicals manufacturer BASF.

Bringing sustainability & chemical manufacturing together

Sustainability has been a concern in the chemicals industry for a long time. Back in 1985 the Responsible Care® initiative was founded – a global, voluntary initiative for the industry to address its environmental and health impacts and responsibilities surrounding risk management and safety.

Today, as public awareness of sustainability and regulations has increased, the initiative runs in 67 countries whose combined chemical industries account for nearly 90% of global chemical production. Chemical manufacturing is inseparable from modern life, critical to the products, places and infrastructure we rely on every single day.

“Chemistry is part of almost any physical product you can imagine, from a car to a fridge to a pair of shoes,” says Matthias Scheibitz, Head of Sustainability Strategy at BASF Performance Materials Division.

“Since we are in raw material transformation as a chemical industry, we are right at the beginning of the value chain.”

BASF’s approach to the value chain embraces the principles of sustainable chemistry during product design, production and disposal. The manufacturer seeks to address two core sustainability challenges: CO2 emissions and plastic pollution.

The threat of pollution is only growing, with 4% of all global CO2 emissions coming from plastic, a statistic set to triple by 2060. Microplastics are now present in virtually everything, from meat to bottled water to plant-based food.

Mia Pettersson, Vice President of Specialty Polymers in the BASF Performance Materials Division, highlights how BASF is tackling this through certified soil-biodegradable films which prevent persistent microplastics.

The manufacturer also works with global food chains to replace polyethylene coated paper in food contact paper packaging with certified compostable solutions in order to increase circularity of these structures.

To tackle CO2 emissions, BASF is aiming to reduce 25% of its emissions from production and energy purchases by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2050. In the Performance Materials Division it aims to integrate at least 20% circular content into its material volumes by 2030 – content which will come from biomass, recycling or from carbon capture.

Achieving this requires substantial financial investment. Money well spent, in the minds of both Matthias and Mia.

“We approach these investments with the mindset that it's a ticket to play and something we genuinely want to do,” says Mia.

“This is why I love BASF so much. Sustainability is always at the heart of everything we do.”