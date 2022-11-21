Article
Better Cotton brings its practices to southern Chad

By Cameron Saunders
November 21, 2022
Through a partnership with IDH and CotonChad, the group hopes to improve cotton production by targeting smallholder farmers in the south of the country

A partnership has been signed between Better Cotton, IDH and CotonChad which will see the coalition working together to help the cause of sustainable farming systems in southern Chad. 

Stemming from this letter of intent, the stakeholders will work with smallholder farmers in the African nation that will seek to increase climate resilience in that area which is already experiencing the hardships resulting from a changing climate. 

The regional development plan will be modeled on IDH's approach to landscapes, which is known as Production – Protection – Inclusion (PPI). 

According to this approach, attention is paid to the promotion and support of sustainable production systems in a manner that will help both the environment and farmers. Inclusive land use management as well as the protection and regeneration of resources are top priorities in the PPI approach.

Better Cotton, which is the world’s largest cotton sustainability programme, is also working with CotonChad to start a Better Cotton Programme in the country. The goal here is to see the Better Cotton Standard System (BCSS) become integrated among cotton farmers in the region. 

Improving cotton production across Africa

This does not mark Better Cotton’s first foray into Africa, and it is reaching out to other nations on the continent. Through its quest for sustainable farming, the BCSS aims to increase soil help, crop yields, temper the use of pesticides, and improve the livelihoods of farmers. 

Speaking on the recently announced partnership, Better Cotton Africa Operations Manager Lisa Barratt said: “We are very excited to begin this process with IDH and CotonChad. Sustainable cotton is more in-demand than ever. Consumers want to know what commitments brands and retailers are making to protect the environment, mitigate climate change effects, and ensure responsible social practice.

“Through this process, we hope to ensure the resilience and longevity of the cotton sector in Chad by opening up new markets and increasing international collaboration whilst having a positive impact at field level.”

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)