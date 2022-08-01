Boeing expands sustainable aviation fuels focus into Japan

Boeing to "ACT" for expanded use of SAF

Boeing is fully committed to supporting Japan's SAF industry and has been accepted as the latest member of ACT FOR SKY, a voluntary organisation of 16 companies that works to commercialise, promote and expand the use of SAF produced in Japan. It was founded by Boeing airline customers All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Japan Airlines (JAL) , along with global engineering company JGC Holdings Corporation , and biofuel producer Revo International.

Masahiro Aika , representative of ACT FOR SKY, said, "ACT FOR SKY welcomes the participation of Boeing. We look forward to Boeing collaborating with the other members to "ACT" for the commercialisation, promotion and expansion of SAF in Japan."

In addition to becoming partners in ACT FOR SKY, Boeing has a long history of innovating with ANA and JAL on sustainable aviation, which includes pioneering SAF-powered flights and launching the ground-breaking 787 Dreamliner. They have signed agreements to work together to study advanced sustainable technologies, including electric, hybrid, hydrogen and other novel propulsion systems in an endeavour to reduce the carbon footprint of aircraft.