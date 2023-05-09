Capgemini Invent: driving McLaren’s supply chain efficiency

Capgemini Invent has been a leading strategic partner for more than 50 years, working across dozens of countries all over the world to unleash human energy through technology for a more inclusive, sustainable, future.

The company’s clients include 85% of the 200 largest public companies on the Forbes Global 2000 list, while Source Global Research recently ranked the Capgemini Invent Research Institute as the best in the world for a sixth consecutive time based on the quality of its thought leadership.

“We partner with our clients to unlock the value of technology and help them transform their businesses, and support management and stable growth,” says Phil Davies, Capgemini Invent’s Head of Intelligent Industry in the UK.

Davies distils this process into three key stages:

Using technology to advance the consumer experience

Accelerating intelligent industry

Transforming client enterprise efficiencies

Capgemini Invent recently began working with British automotive manufacturer and supercar giant McLaren on its logistic operations, looking at how it can combine technology, people and processes to drive resilience and sustainability into those operations.

“If you think about the world today, it's much more volatile; supply chains are constantly disrupted,” adds Davies. “So, we are working with McLaren to implement a strategy to cope and live with that disruption.”