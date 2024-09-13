Bain & Co Survey: CEOs are Losing Interest in Sustainability

Jean-Charles comments, “The journey towards sustainability is marred by pragmatic realism, as the daunting nature of bold commitments becomes evident, prompting a recalibration of objectives and timelines.”

The tangled web of supply chain management

CEOs are equally, if not more, concerned about the complexities within their supply chains, particularly regarding carbon emissions and human rights. A staggering 86% fret over an increasingly compartmentalised world, and over two-thirds express concern about potential human rights violations within their supply chains, especially within utilities, manufacturing, and retail sectors.

Decarbonising the supply chain comes with its own set of challenges, with no clear consensus on the most significant hurdle. Although the complexity of decarbonisation is identified as the top barrier by 29% of CEOs, other factors like cost, skill deficits, and data access are also substantial obstacles.

While there's much excitement about AI's potential to revolutionise supply chains, the reality of its adoption paints a different picture. Despite nearly all CEOs exploring AI for supply chains and 82% initiating new AI projects, only a fraction anticipate a notable impact by next year. Simon Geale, executive vice president and chief procurement officer at Proxima, a Bain entity, reflects, “Global supply chains continue to perplex CEOs worldwide, compounding the urgency to address multifaceted challenges.”

