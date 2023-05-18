Cisco and NTT Ltd collaborate on sustainable IoT solutions

Cisco and NTT Ltd have announced a collaboration to develop and deploy joint solutions that empower organisations to advance sustainability goals.

By harnessing the power of NTT's Edge as a Service portfolio and Cisco's IoT capabilities, the collaborative solutions crafted by both companies will provide valuable real-time data insights, fortified security measures, optimised decision-making processes and decreased operational expenses through the utilisation of predictive maintenance, asset tracking and supply chain management functionalities.

These innovative solutions will integrate NTT's vast expertise in Managed Services, cutting-edge automation capabilities at the edge, and efficient management of intricate IT environments.

“We are excited to work together to help transition our customers to this IoT-as-a-Service model so they can quickly realise the business benefits across industries and around the globe,” said Samuel Pasquier, VP of Product Management, Industrial IoT Networking, Cisco.

Accelerating IoT business initiatives

NTT has significantly strengthened its IoT consulting and services business, uniting over 1,000 skilled practitioners and 100 practical applications across various domains, including connected cars, fleet management, predictive maintenance, smart cities and many others.

Furthermore, the company has successfully trained over 500 Cisco sales experts, enhancing the collaborative capabilities of the two companies and expediting their joint efforts in the market.

“We are accelerating our IoT business initiatives to deliver a powerful portfolio of repeatable services that can be tailored to meet customer demand for these kinds of solutions. We’re in a unique position,” said Devin Yaung, SVP of Group Enterprise IoT Products and Services at NTT.

It is expected that the global IoT market will grow 19% in 2023, with a potential market size of US$483bn by 2027.